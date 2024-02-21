After eight years of infertility, Solomon Nimako Frempong and his wife, Beatrice, celebrated the birth of their first child with a naming and dedication ceremony

Despite facing societal pressure and stigma, they relied on their faith, receiving support from their church community

Their perseverance led to the birth of a baby boy whom they named Miracle Nyametease Nimako

Solomon Nimako Frempong and his wife, Beatrice, members of The Church of Pentecost in Sunyani Central District, celebrated the birth of their first child after eight years of infertility.

The two have been married since 2015 and endured a challenging journey, undergoing numerous medical examinations and consultations with gynaecologists over seven years without success.

According to Solomon, a deacon in The Church of Pentecost, even though it was a difficult waiting period, they relied on God and were encouraged by friends and pastors.

Mr and Mrs Nimako Frempong named their son Miracle Nyametease Nimako. Photo credit: @thecophq (Facebook) & Jerome Tisne (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Solomon shared instances where some parents did not allow them to play with their children because he had no child.

However, their faith bore fruit as they welcomed a baby boy. Mr and Mrs Nimako Frempong were joined by relatives and well-wishers at the F.D. Walker Memorial Temple, where they named their newborn son.

They named their son Miracle Nyametease Nimako. At the dedication service, Pastor Stephen Dankyi Asante encouraged others facing similar challenges not to lose hope, stressing the importance of trusting God's timing for everything to be perfect.

Ghanaian couple welcomes their first child after 25 years of marriage

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that after more than 20 years of marriage without children, Elder David Abuguri and his wife, Deaconess Emilia, both leaders in the Church of Pentecost, celebrated the birth of their first child, a daughter.

The couple wed in 1996 and postponed their desire for children for 25 years due to Elder David Abuguri's role as the District PEMEM Leader.

The long-awaited arrival of their daughter brought joy to the couple and their community in the Zebilla District of the Upper East Region.

Ghanaian Couple Gives Birth To Miracle Baby After 11 Years Of Waiting

After 11 years of marriage, Ghanaian couple Ernest and Ruby Obo celebrated the birth of their son, Eguze.

Despite facing infertility challenges and pressure from various quarters, they remained steadfast in their faith, attributing their blessing to the unwavering support of their church community and critical individuals.

The christening and dedication ceremony, held on January 21, 2024, marked a significant moment of gratitude and joy for the couple, highlighting God's faithfulness amidst adversity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh