Yolanda Daniel, a Cameroonian living in the UK, has shared what she thinks is the difficulty in finding genuine love in London

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Yolanda said most men feel intimidated by independent women and, therefore, do not like to ask them out

She added that everyone is always in a hurry, in search of money, and that does not allow them to socialise

Yolanda Daniel, a Cameroonian residing in the UK, has expressed her views on the challenges of finding true love in London, citing some men's intimidation of confident and independent women as a significant factor.

She emphasised that financial support is not a priority for her in a relationship, highlighting the intimidation independent women face from men in the UK.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV International, Yolanda said there are many complexities when falling in love in the UK. She added that even though love is sought after by several people, it remains elusive.

She lamented the lack of social interaction in London, attributing it to the difficulty in finding love, which she described as arduous. She criticised the prevalence of superficial relationships facilitated by social media, noting the emphasis on financial status among men and women.

Yolanda pointed out the scepticism among UK women, particularly regarding men from Africa, whom they often suspect of pursuing financial gain.

She added that there is a prevailing attitude where women set criteria and expect financial stability before considering a relationship. Moreover, she noted the discomfort some men experience in the presence of assertive women, noting instances where women outearn men in the UK.

UK-based Ghanaian says getting a partner and raising a family abroad is difficult

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kenneth Nii Kotey Ashie, a Ghanaian residing in the UK, also shared the difficulty of building a family in England due to societal norms favouring casual lifestyles over commitment.

Despite finding girlfriends, he said he struggles to find a suitable wife who aligns with his values and aspirations for a stable family life.

Concerned about avoiding a broken family, he added that he faces challenges navigating traditional and modern relationship dynamics in the UK and with potential matches from Ghana.

