Asamoah Gyan, in a lengthy post on his X page, expressed interest in contributing his expertise to sports in Ghana

The Black Stars legend said he was experienced and knowledgeable enough to have a positive impact on sports in the country

His lengthy post sparked reactions as folks tried to decode the message and speculated that Gyan might be interested in the vacant Black Stars coaching job

Former Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan has stirred up speculations about his future plans after posting a lengthy message on his X page, where he expressed his desire to contribute his expertise to sports in Ghana.

Ghanaian ex-Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan. Photo Source: asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Gyan, who retired from active football in June 2023, said he was passionate about developing and promoting sports in the country

The 38-year-old, who is Ghana's all-time top scorer, had many wondering if he was open to taking up a coaching role, as he stated that he had the necessary qualifications and skills to make a positive impact. He wrote:

When I look back at my career, my highs, my lows, my failures, and my successes, I think I have enough experience and the techniques to contribute to sports. I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don't want to change? How do we spectate without being on the bench, and how do we score without being on the field? How do we pass on the baton to the next generation if we don't share our experience? How do we achieve without a clear path ahead? I believe that with collective experiences, we can orient the next generation to do better than what we did.We can give hope where hope is lost, and we can inspire when all hope seems lost.

Gyan's post sparked a lot of reactions from his fans and followers, who tried to decode the message and wondered if he was eyeing the vacant Black Stars coaching job. The position became available after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) sacked Chris Hughton following Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Spanish man mentions Asamoah Gyan after recognising Dabo

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, paid a visit to Barcelona's museum, where he engaged in a conversation with a white staff, telling him he was from Ghana.

The Spanish man, upon hearing the name Ghana, started mentioning Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien as a way of recognising the country.

Dabo shared the video on his TikTok page, and Ghanaians in the comments section were pleased to see how respected the football legends were overseas.

Source: YEN.com.gh