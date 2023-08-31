Kenneth Nii Kotey Ashie a Ghanaian living in the UK, said it is a challenge for people his age to raise a family abroad

The 31-year-old explained that people his age do not want to get married but rather have fun and enjoy life

He said getting a woman as a girlfriend is not a problem but rather making her a wife

A Ghanaian residing in the United Kingdom said making a family in England is a huge challenge.

When asked if he had a family of his own, Kenneth Nii Kotey Ashie said "acquiring that (a family) is a problem in England."

"I'm quite young. Most people my age don't want to settle down they just want to be outside. Just going out, having fun, getting drunk, partying, and just enjoying themselves," the 31-year-old said.

He explained that it is not difficult to find a girlfriend but rather a wife.

"You do find the right person, you start to build a relationship with them, then down the line, you tell them your standards of what you want. I don't want a woman that's for everyone outside. I want a woman obviously with class and a woman who can look after herself and can bring a family up. The straight away they start telling you, you are controlling."

Kenneth said he is taking his time because he does not want a broken family. As to whether he would agree for his family back in Ghana to search for a wife for him, the young man said that also comes with problems.

The young man is not the only one in the UK who has spoken about relationship issues. Nana Ama, another Ghanaian living in the UK, said because of the challenges, she does not want to marry.

Marry before you japa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman in the UK advised that Africans who intend to move abroad marry before they leave.

In a TikTok video, she explained that life in the UK is better for couples than single people.

The lady said that a couple can split responsibilities so one person is not burdened.

Ghanaian woman who prayed to marry a borga

In another story, a Ghanaian woman in France said she prayed to marry someone living abroad so she could get out of poverty.

Faustina Mensah said the family she hails from is not a financially stable one so she needed to turn things around.

"I have always wanted to marry a borga. So I always prayed for God to send a borga my way so I can help my family."

