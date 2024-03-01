Chef Smith has shown appreciation to Ghanaians for the support shown to him so far

In a post, he vowed to keep on cooking as part of his quest to set the record for the longest cooking time by an individual

Many people who commented on the post commended him for embarking on the longest cooking time

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has surpassed 700 hours of cooking as part of his quest to set a world record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

A photo of Chef Smith and his sous chef was posted on his TikTok page, where he thanked the Ghanaians for the massive support shown so far.

"I just wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to all my incredible fans and supporters who have been with me throughout this cookathon. Your unwavering support and the love you've shown me, including the amazing gifts some of you have brought, truly touches my heart".

Chef Smith also pledged to keep on cooking as part of his ambition to etch his name into the Guinness World Records book.

"I want you to know that I deeply appreciate every single gesture, and I'm so lucky to have such a caring and dedicated fan base. Together, we will keep pushing forward, giving it our all, and I truly believe that in the end, we will bring the award and recognition back to Ghana. Let's keep shining and making our country proud," the caption of his post read.

His appreciation post had raked in over 1000 likes and 50 comments when writing the report.'

Ghanaians commend Chef Smith

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises on Chef Smith for embarking on the attempt.

life_with_kobby stated:

Charley he grow by force ooooo ... anyways well done

RIDIM OHENEBA stated:

My question is why hasn’t Faila who claimed big artists never came to support her,support him too??

OHEMAA YEDUA indicated:

Awww well done @chefsmithghana. May God richly bless you in all your endeavors for making Ghana proud already. Ayekoo!

Akua Akomaa Papabi

what an unbreakable record. i salute u BOSS and LADY

Chef Kwartemaa appeals for support

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Abena Kwartemaa has appealed to Ghanaians to support her with food items.

She made the appeal after she received food items such as bags of rice, cooking oil and canned tomatoes from social media influencer Naana Donkor Arthur.

Chef Kwartemaa, who has cooked for 200 hours, expressed gratitude to Naana Donkor and hoped that more Ghanaians would emulate the gesture.

