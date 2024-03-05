A Ghanaian lady, influenced by social media images of a friend in the UAE, sold her land to travel to Dubai but regrets her decision

Despite promises of lucrative opportunities, she found the reality disappointing, earning less than expected

Now, she wishes to return to Ghana to start a business, feeling that it would offer better prospects than staying in Dubai

Sandra Werekowaa, a Ghanaian lady who travelled to the UAE, has expressed regret for making the move, which she says was not as profitable as she thought it would be.

The Dubai-based Ghanaian said her friend in the UAE influenced her to relocate, and she did.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Sandra recounted that her friend who had travelled to the UAE used to share beautiful images of himself abroad.

“I have known him for a long time. We are from the same hometown. When I saw his pictures on social media, I asked him where he was, and he told me Dubai. I had always dreamt of travelling, so I decided to join him there.”

Sandra Werekowaa said she will sell charcoal when she returns to Ghana. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

Ghanaian sells her property to finance her Dubai travel

Sandra said she owned a piece of land, so when she found an agent and he told her how much it would cost, she sold it and used the proceeds to pay for her travel.

“I found an agent who charged me GH¢5,000. So I sold my land and paid him to help me travel.”

According to Sandra, after selling the property, she had to borrow more money because the agent told him to add some money.

“I thought that was all, but the agent asked me to pay for medicals and other bills. There was no turning back at this point because the money I had given him already would have gone to waste. I took a loan to complete the process. In all, I paid GH¢12,000.”

Despite the money involved, Sandra said she is unhappy in Dubai because what she was promised is not what she has seen since she arrived in the Arab country.

She said her friend's photos deceived her, and her agent's promises failed.

The agent told her she would earn GH¢2,200 monthly as a cleaner, but she makes only GH¢900 monthly. She said one must work long hours for such a meagre salary.

She wants to return to Ghana to start a charcoal business, which she believes will be better than staying in Dubai.

Watch the interview below:

UK-based Ghanaian woman says she wants to return home

Meanwhile, Abena Serwaa, a Ghanaian living in the UK, expressed discontent with her life abroad, citing a lack of social life and a demanding job schedule.

Despite her brother's support in facilitating her trip and finding employment, Serwaa revealed her unhappiness in the UK.

Dissatisfied with her current situation, she wanted to return to Ghana permanently if she had £30,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh