Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama flaunted an excavator in a video on his Instagram page

He disclosed that the excavator was dedicated to his late mother, Davi Joyce Tamakloe, and it is a new Liberher 9400 excavator, numbered EX 072

John Dumelo and many other Ghanaians applauded him for the heartwarming gesture

Founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, Ibrahim Mahama, dedicated an excavator to his late mother, Davi Joyce Tamakloe.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts the excavator in the video. Image Credit: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama dedicates excavator to late mother

According to Ibrahim Mahama, the new Liberher 9400 excavator, numbered EX 072, is worth $6 million (GH¢69,627,900).

Flaunting it in a video, the giant machine has his late mother's name, Davi Joyce, written on it.

He then showed an up-close look at the giant machine from the staircase that leads to the top floor.

From the top section, the famous Ghanaian businessman showed various aspects of the excavator.

Playing Jim Reeves, We Thank Thee, he gave thanks to God for being able to do something honourable for his deceased mother.

Below is a video of the excavator Ibrahim Mahama dedicated to his late mother.

Ghanaians applaud Ibrahim Mahama for the gesture

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and many others applauded him for the kind gesture.

Others also sent in their condolences since his mother is deceased.

_sammy_2 said:

And this is more expensive than Lamborghini and Bugatti together ❤️

obaapa4545 stated:

I tap into this blessing oo

steeeeeeeelllllll remarked:

My kids will do this for me, in life and after. Amen

itz_yeng said:

Magnificent machine. Well deserving to be named after Mama Davi Joyce ❤️

motherofgroomingpresident1 remarked:

WELL DONE PAPA❤️ WE APPRECIATE YOU MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU FOR US leader are born. IBM OF OUR TIME❤️❤️❤️❤️

rich_tipsy said:

God is Great......i tap into your blessing

eben_lightt said:

Continue to Rest well Davi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ghis_muriel stated:

auntie Joyce is proud of you. May God continue to bless and favor you bro

meek_dream_c said:

May her soul Rest In perfect Peace ☮️ @ibrahim_mahama_71

Ibrahim Mahama swims like a dolphin with his GH¢1.4M sea breacher

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama flaunted his GH¢1.4 million sea breacher at his private residence in Ada.

The video left many Ghanaians in awe as he displayed his riding skills.

Source: YEN.com.gh