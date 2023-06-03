Some Ghanaian brides continue to set new records with their wardrobes and bold makeup choices

These phenomenal women with flawless skin look gorgeous before and after the makeup transformation

Some social media users have reacted after watching the trending videos posted by a talented male makeup artist in Kumasi

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some Ghanaian brides won over social media users with her stunning makeup transformation for their traditional and white weddings.

Ghanaian brides who walked down the aisle in May 2023. Photo credit: @barima_makeup_artistry

Source: Instagram

One of the famous makeup artists in the Ashanti Region, Barima Artisty, known for working with Tracey Boakye and Anita Sefa Boakye, has shared some bridal makeup transformation videos on Instagram.

Here are the top five brides with walked down the aisle in May 2023.

1. Ghanaian bride looks regal in a colourful kente dress

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A melanin bride with spotless skin looked elegant before and after her makeup transformation. She wore a sparkling corseted kente dress and frontal hairstyle.

2. Ghanaian bride looks breathtaking in a short hairstyle

The African beauty turned heads with her stunning short hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

She was spotted in a naturally braided cornrow before the talented hairstylist and makeup artist transformed her look.

3. Ghanaian bride looks glamourous in a red sleeveless kente gown

The young Ghanaian bride with glowing skin wore a corseted lace dress for her bridal makeup session.

She left her makeup transformation and exquisite kente dress jaw-dropping in the video below.

4. Ghanaian bride rocks a green beaded dress

With an infectious smile, the bride looked gorgeous in a green beaded dress while flaunting her radiantly.

She looked alluring after rocking beautiful mild makeup and long black hair to complete her look.

5. Ghanaian bride slays in a white sleeveless bridal robe

The fair-skinned Ghanaian bride dazzled in a white bridal robe and brown hair net for her makeup session.

She looked stunning in her flawless makeup and bouncy blonde hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

Some social media users have commented on the trending bridal makeup transformation videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media comments below;

Osaahleo stated:

Thank you, Barima; you did a good job

fresh_mistical stated:

Obiaaa boa ✌✌✌

akosua_gyamfua__frimpong stated:

Baby last. you look so beautiful❤️

sandraambaprah stated:

Please, is she the same person?

imorris_photography stated:

The transformation is magical. ❤️❤️

esme_wills stated:

Massive transformation

awurama_boakye stated:

Wow, total transformation ❤️

Top 5 Bridal Makeup Artists 2023 Brides Should Follow For Beauty Inspiration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some brides-to-be who may struggle to select the ideal makeup artist who can match their skin tone perfectly.

Working with a skilled makeup artist who comprehends your concept is usually advisable.

Why not choose bridal makeup artists who have a lengthy list of famous people and politicians as clientele to ensure exceptional outcomes on your wedding day?

This Stunning Bride Did Her Makeup For Her White Wedding And She Nailed It

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about an inspiring young bride by choosing to do her makeup for her ideal wedding.

Except for a makeup artist, Abigail used the services of wedding suppliers, including clothes designers and hair stylists.

The confident and multidimensional woman was spotted applying some of the best makeup to her face in a video that has been going viral online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh