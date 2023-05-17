Kuami Eugene lookalike, Steve Quamz, in a hilarious video replied to Kuami Eugene's challenge, daring his lookalikes to pull off his new hairstyle

Steve Quamz made a TikTok video flaunting the exact hairdo as the singer, which got many social media users laughing

Netizens were impressed by Steve Quarmz's confidence and said the lookalike pandemic is getting out of hands

A man who looks a lot like popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has responded to the artiste's challenge with a hilarious video. Steve Quamz, someone often mistaken for the famous singer, posted a TikTok video showing he has copied Eugene's latest hairstyle. This left people on social media laughing and talking about it.

Earlier, Kuami Eugene shared a video showing off his latest hairstyle and dared his lookalikes to try it out for themselves. Little did he know that his playful invitation would generate such a funny response.

Steve Quamz stepped up to the task and recreated the artiste's unique hairstyle. Netizens were stunned at how much he looked like Eugene and admired the uncanny resemblance the pair shared.

The video quickly spread on social media, and everyone found it hilarious. People were impressed by Quamz's confidence and the funny way he took in the video. Many highlighted how there were so many lookalikes these days.

Kuami Eugene's lookalike sparks reactions

Reagan said:

You didn't come here to play ampa

Yawforce admired him:

The guy resembles him paa ooh

Dedonhotkiss wrote:

Charlie don't hate this guy for real he resemble Eugene waa pressure paaa ni

sagasty Gh reacted:

wow you are wonderful I like your vim

Khophi_Mens said:

Ah na I thought Ebi Eugene oo what a lookalike ❤️‍

