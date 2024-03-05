Global site navigation

Safo Newman: Ghanaian Musician's Lookalike Pops Up In Trending Video
Celebrities

Safo Newman: Ghanaian Musician's Lookalike Pops Up In Trending Video

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • A Safo Newman lookalike has popped up in a video making rounds on social media, with Ghanaians marvelling at the uncanny resemblance
  • The young man dressed exactly like Safo Newman, rocking a t-shirt and a beanie hat, singing Safo Newman's viral Akokoa song
  • Reacting to the video, social media users drew comparisons between the young man's looks and that of Safo Newman

A young man bearing an astonishing resemblance to the beloved Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has taken social media by storm.

Safo Newman
Ghanaian man who looks like Safo Newman Photo Source: botwe84
Source: TikTok

The video, which has rapidly spread across various platforms, showed the doppelgänger wearing Safo Newman’s signature style, a casual t-shirt paired with a beanie hat, as he melodiously sang the viral hit Akokoa.

The emergence of this lookalike has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many expressing their amazement at the striking similarity between the two individuals.

The video has got folks talking, with social media users drawing parallels between the lookalike’s features and those of Safo Newman. The musician who broke onto the scene not long ago is quickly becoming a household name, getting recognition from the likes of Sarkodie.

Safo Newman lookalike sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JESUS CHRIST ✪ said:

he looks like two people, kaish and Newman ....please bring my look alike too

Ohemaa Elaine commented:

you people where have you been getting them from eii

Obour wrote:

We all pray our look alikes should succeed so that we will join the look alike business

Ohemaa Sweet-tat X B said:

This one fine pass Safo Newman la or you say my Moda

Quofi Milito commented:

At first i thought is Sarfo Newman until I saw the teeth

Yung Mercedes said:

Safo newman also get lookalike

Obaa kama said :

So you guys never bring patarpaa lookalike anaa he no get some

Endurance lookalike goes viral

In another story, an Endurance Grand lookalike has popped up in a TikTok video, and it has sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

In the video, which was shared by Robest GH, a content creator popular for unveiling celebrity lookalikes, the pair danced happily.

In the comments section of the video, many people were quick to point out how beautiful the young lady was.

