In the wake of the late Ejisu MP Dr John Kumah’s death, the hashtag New Poison Party (NPP) has topped the trends on X

It comes amidst the alleged cause of the passing of the late deputy finance minister, who was confirmed dead on Thursday, March 7

YEN.com.gh has compiled the remarks of several online users who shared their thoughts on the allegation

The hashtag New Poison Party (NPP) has appeared as the number trending issue on X over the alleged cause of death of the late Deputy Finance Minister Dr John Kumah.

It emerged on Thursday, March 7, that the minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, died after briefly battling ill health.

Following the lawmaker’s death, rumours surrounding his tragic demise have dominated conversations, specifically, allegations that he was poisoned in Tamale alongside the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi.

While the Ghana Police Service or the family of the deceased have yet to formally dismiss or confirm the allegations about food poison as the cause of Dr John Kumah’s death, social media is buzzing with the hashtag New Poison Party (NPP), coined from the political brand/name of the governing NPP.

As of 6:30 pm on Friday, March 8, the #NewPoisonParty was trending at number one on X.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments here.

@BlazyAwinzo posted:

New Poison Party No be me do this oo, I saw it somewhere.

@salifumarcelli1 posted:

So at this point, why should the Ashanti Region still take this New Poison Party like the World Cup. Ashanti Region, shine your eye!

@LayLow_00 commented:

Politics Is A Game. New Poison Party.

@OmriKeturah asked:

So what’s the sense behind this New Poison Party you guys are trending?

@starboypizzle posted:

New Poison Party. Shame on you guys.

Captain Smart claims John Kumah was poisoned

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Onua TV presenter Captain Smart, whose real name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, made wild allegations about the death of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

According to audio claimed to be the voice of Captain Smart, the controversial media figure alleged that the deceased was poisoned at an event alongside the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Chairman Wontumi.

