Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said that he tried to warn John Kumah of an impending danger against his life

However, attempts to reach him through Mrs Kumah proved futile as the woman did not arrange for them to meet

He said he added John Kumah's prophesy to his 31st Night prophesies because he could not reach them

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, said he attempted to warn John Kumah through his wife, but she did not give him the chance.

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah, died on March 7, 2024, at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

After John Kumah died, an old video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicting the death of the Deputy Finance Minister surfaced.

However, his wife Apostle Lilian Kumah, said the famous prophet could make such pronouncements because he was privy to her husband’s health condition.

She added that their relationship with Nigel Gaisie broke down after he used confidential information supplied by them to prophesy doom during his watch-night service on December 31st.

Mrs Kumah snubs Prophet Gaisie

But Prophet Gaisie also claims that he tried to reach the late John Kumah so he could tell him about the evil plans against him.

He narrated that he met Mrs Kumah at Movenpick in September when he went there to renew his UK visa. They exchanged pleasantries, but he felt Mrs Kumah was acting weirdly towards him.

“When she saw me she said man of God. I was surprised because she used to call me Papa.”

Nigel added that Mrs Kumah’s mannerisms were not welcoming making him notice she was not happy they met.

Nigel Gaisie said he told Mrs Kumah what he had seen concerning her husband as a prophet and requested to meet him.

“I told her I wanted to talk to her husband, John Kumah, and the God almighty we serve is my witness. I told her, Lilian, I’ve seen your husband under attack, I didn’t say death. I said I’ve seen an attack on his life, so create a space for me to talk to him.”

Prophet Nigel said Mrs Kumah gave him excuses as to why he couldn’t meet her husband. So, he also decided to add it to his 31st December 2023 prophecy.

Mrs Kumah says her children will not serve Ghana

Meanwhile, John Kumah’s widow has indicated that none of her six children will serve Ghana if the speculations surrounding her husband’s death are not investigated.

She called on President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Police and all related agencies to investigate the speculations making rounds so the matter could be put to rest.

She added that if speculations were true, the perpetrators should be punished.

Source: YEN.com.gh