Ghanaian Couple Rejoice As They Obtain Canadian PR Cards On Same Day, Video Evokes Joy
- A video of a Ghanaian couple's reaction after getting permanent resident cards in Canada has gone viral
- The duo rejoiced after receiving the documents and expressed delight that they can now live in Canada permanently
- Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the duo on their new status
A Ghanaian couple could not contain their joy after receiving their Canada permanent resident cards on the same day.
A viral video on TikTok captured the adorable moment where the young man and wife opened their envelopes together and flaunted their permanent resident cards.
Their delight stemmed from knowing they could now permanently live and work in Canada.
The 39-second video, which was captioned "Canada our second home", had raked in over 12,000 likes and 800 comments.
Ghanaian prophet who claims he foresaw the internet outage speaks about God's plan for Lil Win, video trends
Watch the video
Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian couple
Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated the man and his wife on getting their permanent resident cards.
Dammyfash commented:
I knw there’s a reason am seeing this video everyday…. One day
Lys commented:
Mine arrived yesterday i love this video
Blessing reacted:
How long does it take to mail your PR card to you.
Sal wrote:
Congratulations I tap into your blessing
Maggie added:
A big congratulations to you both welcome to Canada officially
Najoo added:
Congratulations I hope my husband PR will come soon, he waited a lot
Global Prayers Outreach ON. CA added:
it is easier now 18 years ago till 10 years ago it has to be 3 years from the date of your acceptance in hearing
monsuqlc36t stated:
i tap in your blessings mine is coming too congratulations
Ghanaian man rejoices as he gets EU permanent resident card
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man opened up his journey to becoming an EU permanent resident card holder.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he said a major setback he faced in his desire to relocate from Ghana came in 2007 when the Netherlands embassy denied him a visa to their country.
Many years later, @koifgabs, who now lives in the Netherlands, says the same country has now given him an EU permanent residency card.
Source: YEN.com.gh