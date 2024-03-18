Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale said the shutdown of internet connectivity in Ghana made him fall sick

Sharing his experience in a recent interview, he said he noticed the internet was not working around 10 am on Thursday, March 14, 2024, and thought his phone was faulty, or his sim card was tampered with

Meanwhile, the National Communications Authority (NCA) said in a statement that it would take five weeks minimum for the complete restoration of the faulty cables

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale opened up about how he found out there was no internet in Ghana and how it affected his mood.

Shatta Wale opened up about the internet outage in Ghana

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaian journalist Kafui Dey on GTV Ghana's Breakfast Show, Shatta Wale said around 10 in the morning on Thursday, March 14, 2024, he tried using the internet on his smartphone, but nothing was working.

"I thought my phone was at fault. I thought maybe there was something wrong with my sim card. So I called my personal assistant )PA) and he told me the internet was not working," Shatta Wale said.

The On God crooner further stated that moments later, telecom giant MTN sent him a message concerning the lack of internet in the country. Still confused, he said he called his friends, and they also confirmed the poor internet situation.

Sharing how the situation made him feel, Shatta Wale said he lost hope and it made him fall sick a bit. He said he did not have any theories; however, he was informed that undersea cables were cut, disrupting the internet connection in the country.

"Sometimes when the system is like that, and they bring the news, you have to embrace it like that," he said.

About the internet outage

Meanwhile, several African countries experienced internet disruption on Thursday, March 14, 2024, due to multiple undersea telecommunication cables encountering failures. The disruption extended to South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon, and Benin.

A statement issued by the National Communications Authority (NCA) noted that it would take five weeks minimum for the complete restoration of the faulty cables.

"Yawa": GH man loses GH¢51k job with German company due to internet outage

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man lost his job that was paying him GH¢51k monthly due to the internet crisis in Ghana.

Sharing the story, he stated that his employers based in Germany had to terminate his contract on the basis of being unreliable for the job.

Many people have empathised with him as they call out the German company for being unreasonable.

