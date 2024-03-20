A video of a Ghanaian lady buying instant noodles at GH¢85 has got netizens talking

Despite the lady justifying the price of the meal with a claim that it is delicious, netizens believe it is too expensive

Others were also of the view that given the location of the joint, the price of the meal was not surprising

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their shock over a video in which a lady purchased instant noodles, popularly known in Ghana as Indomie, at GH¢85.

The video shared on TikTok by @missmalisaa showed the moment the lady walked up to the Indomie joint located at East Legon to make her purchase.

GH lady enjoys her GH¢85 instant noodles (Source:@missmalisaa, TikTok)

Surprisingly, she walked up to the joint and asked for their best meal.

After the options were given to her, she requested for a pack of Indomie and was served.

Taking to TikTok, she said:

"I was walking on the East Legon and I discovered this special Indomie. So I had to check in my bag to see if I had my Indomie and truly I had my Indomie."

"I realised that they used Computer for everything so I walked up to them and said 'I want you to use this Indomie to prepare my meal."

She was served her meal when it was ready and offered receipts.

The video has since gone viral with 7,401 likes and 497 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to video of woman buying Indomie at GH¢85

Despite the testimony, the video has generated conversation on social media, with many netizens raising concerns over the price of the meal.

They argued that GH¢85 was too expensive for a plate of Indomie, especially when the lady went along with her own packs of Indomie.

@Judgement Day wrote"

"85 cedis for indomie? How much is the box itself? moye bi wo nkran ho oooo

Another TikToker @FlyGuyHill said:

"85 for tellia ? Gob3 n everything 15ghc ."

@Bosslady commented:

"Even 20gh sef I don’t buy na 85 cedi eii"

Thomas Partey expresses love for Indomie

It appears the lady in this story is not the only fan of the quick meal, as YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier publication that Ghana footballer Thomas Partey loves Indomie.

During an interview, he revealed that the instant noodle brand has taken away all the money of men who want to impress their ladies.

The video got many Ghanaians laughing as they called out Partey for releasing the secrets of many men.

