Thomas Partey has opened up about wanting to be the ambassador of Indomie since it is his favourite meal

During an interview with on Adam Talks, he said the instant noodles brand took all the money of men who wanted to impress the ladies they liked

The video got many people laughing hard as they called out Partey for releasing the secret of most men in Ghana

Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey has expressed his unending love for the famous instant noodles brand Indomie.

Thomas Partey and his love for Indomie. Image Credit: @thomaspartey5

Source: Instagram

Thoms Partey spekas about his love for Indomie

In an exclusive interview on Adam Talks, Thomas Partey learnt that the famous instant noodles originated from Indonesia.

Probing into whether Thomas Partey loves Indomie, Adam Bergman, Esq., the interviewer stated that the brand is big in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"That food took all my money," the Black Stars midfielder replied.

He added that he did not have any particular favourite flavour because he loved all of them.

He revealed that when it comes to the dating game, many men in Ghana fell victim to spending so much money on buying Indomie for the ladies they loved to impress them.

"You get a new girl, they say buy me Indomie. Everything Indomie, Indomie. Why? Who brought Indomie?" The Arsenal player asked.

After discovering how much he loved the famous instant noodles brand, Adam assured him he would bring him many packs when he visits him in London. Partey responded, saying that maybe he could be the ambassador of Indomie.

Video of Thomas Partey talking about his love for Indomie.

Ghanaians react to Thomas Partey's favourite food

Many people in the comment section called out Thomas Partey for releasing the secret on how men in Ghana win over girls using Indomie.

Adu B-jay said:

I thought it was from Nigeria ooo

D said:

Partey is so funny, Omds .

user4994191653676 said:

I thought it was only my village girls that asked for indomie ooo..so it's happening in Ghana, too

艾诶诶 艾吾伊娜艾✪ said:

Partey dey do sellout oooo; our girls shun dey chop indomie oooo

MmGkartkid said:

Partey exposed the Gh girls to the world l

Owura Junior said:

Partey di ambassador of INDOMIE

style bia said:

Partey is selling our girls out

Below is another video of Thomas Partey talking about his love for Indomie.

Partey and his girlfriend announce the gender of their unborn child

YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson announced the gender of their yet-to-born child.

In a plush baby shower, the Arsenal defensive midfielder was handed a black and white patterned ball which he kicked.

A pink powdery substance splashed into the air upon kicking the ball, indicating that the baby was a girl.

Congratulations continued to pour in for the couple as they are yet to welcome their bouncy baby girl.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh