An interesting video of an Indomie food vendor with quite an eye-catching curvy stature has elicited varied views

The footage comes not long after the viral clip of a gari and beans ('gob3') vendor with an hourglass figure emerged on social media

Netizens, especially men who reacted to the recent video of the Indomie food vendor, angrily asked ''where's the nyash?”

An interesting video of an Indomie food vendor with quite an eye-catching curvy asset has elicited mixed reactions after it emerged on social media.

Photos of an Indomie food vendor and the 'gob3' seller. Credit: Ghpage News/@KingBygone.

Source: Facebook

Indomie food vendor's look

In the short clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the pretty young lady is seen going about her daily activities. She sported a shirt over fitting shorts.

She wore long hair extensions in the 12 seconds video that raked in thousands of views on Ghpage News that came with a caption saying:

''What is it with these food sellers and Big Nyash koraa See this beautiful Indomie seller oo.''

The footage comes not long after the viral clip of a gari and beans ('gob3') vendor with an hourglass figure emerged on social media.

More than 27,000 and over 170 people had commented on the video of the Indomie seller at the time of this report.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of their reactions below:

How netizens reacted on social media

Torgbui Adifu IV Aklime asked:

Did you go there for indomie or the nyash. Just concentrate on the Indomie please.

Nana Kwabena Dorku posted:

Where's the nyash?

Maame Efua asked:

Where's the nyash. So do you mean if you don't have nyash, you can't sell again eiiiiiiii.

Nana Osei Yaw Prince posted:

Someone mistakenly called my phone today thinking I’m his boss and begged for two days off work, and I gave him five months off.

Enoch Nsiah reacted:

I don't blame you, I blame we guys who make some of you people think we are so much interested in this chai! Artificial cury tweaaa.

Inusah Abdul Manan commented:

Mostly I don't buy food from sellers who don't cover their hair not to talk of those that dress half naked.

Iron Boy said:

Mtchew, because that gob3 seller trends nti by all means you want her to trend. So there norr you told her to wear this village skinny dress and raise the top so you can snap her.

Curvy Ghanaian Woman Who Sells 'Gob3' at Dansoman

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that a hardworking Ghanaian food vendor named Celestina Etornam trended due to her choice of vocation despite her curvy look and beauty.

She sells gari and beans, a popular dish known in Ghanaian parlance as 'gob3' at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh