Piesie was a teacher in Ghana who was receiving GH¢1700 monthly salary and feared for his future since that money was small

He relocated from Ghana to the United Kingdom in search of better opportunities, but he had to change career paths

The former teacher said he has not regretted switching careers since he can make enough money and care for himself

A Ghanaian living in the UK shared what motivated him to move from Ghana to abroad, even though he was teaching in his motherland.

According to Piesie, he was not happy with the salary he received as a teacher in Ghana, which pushed him to relocate to the UK.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Piesie said he realised he could not start a family with such a small monthly salary.

Piesie then travelled from Ghana to the UK for a fresh start and better opportunities.

Ghanaian teacher becomes a care worker in the UK

However, when Piesie got to the UK, he switched careers. He moved from being a teacher to a care worker.

Piesie said he did not see the switch as a disappointment but rather as part of the process of achieving his aim/

“I haven’t regretted changing careers. I just take it as part of the process. I got tired with all the combinations of several jobs I was doing in Ghana to survive. I kept thinking about how I would start a family with GH¢1700 monthly salary.”

He indicated that the opportunities available in the UK give him enough room to become a better person than in Ghana.

“I knew I had to leave Ghana and I didn’t necessarily have to continue doing what I did in Ghana. The opportunities here are many and I can still continue my education in IT if I want to,” Piesie said.

Piesie said his life has improved tremendously since he relocated, and he urged others who want to travel to do so.

Cleaner in Germany makes 30,000 cedis monthly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man who works as a cleaner in Germany admitted that he is content with his job in Europe.

In an interview with ZionFelix on his new channel, he said he makes GH¢30,000 monthly.

According to the gentleman named Prince, he works five hours a day, which is not difficult for him.

