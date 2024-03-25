A video of a teacher who opened up on why he bought a new uniform for his student has gone viral

He explained that his decision to support the student was because he wanted the boy to feel confident in class

Many people who reacted to the video commended the teacher for the kind gesture

A young Ghanaian teacher has become a shining example to his colleagues after a video of his kind gesture towards his student went viral online.

This comes after he noticed that the uniform of one of his students was torn and in very bad shape.

Unlike others, who may have questioned the boy over his dress, the teacher exhibited a top level of humanity as he bought new uniforms for the boy.

The teacher said his decision to get uniforms for the boy was premised on his desire to ensure that his students come to school feeling confident.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 21,000 and 2000 comments.

Netizens praised the teacher

Social media users who commented on the video praised the teacher for the kind gesture.

Hajia Wan reacted:

Please if you have life a foundation for these kinds of things, can you drop details please?? I don’t mind contributing at all!! Been there before chale! Herh!!! God has been good to me o.hmmmm

Coll reacted:

This boy will never forget you. Teachers are God sent

magdalene 837 replied:

you are a true definition of a teacher, .God bless you endlessly

ekuaasiedu303 wrote:

God bless you...my cousin in UK wants to help kids like this in Ghana with shoes,books and used cloths...get in touch let me bring you some stuff

user2009651580046 stated:

God bless you Man. Anyone who gives receive double portion

Stha Mangena reacted:

Sir did you see the other one in line with the same pants???. May God replenish for you to keep doing what you're doing

Teacher provides uniform for teachers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian teacher had provided some pupils at his school with new uniforms through the help of a donor.

The primary teacher said the donor was inspired by his relationship with his students.

He said the donor, who is based outside the country, originally gave cash towards snacks for the pupils but convinced her to approve channelling the cash donation towards new uniforms.

