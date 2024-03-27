A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to mock one of his Junior High School teachers who is now his classmate at the University

In a video, he revealed that the teacher who back then was very unfriendly to him has now been humbled

The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media as some netizens laughed over it while others entreated the young man to refrain from making fun of the teacher

A student of the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has stirred mixed reactions on social media after he revealed that he is in the same class as his Junior High School (JHS) teacher.

In a video making rounds on social media, the young man noted that the said teacher was very mean to him during his JHS school days.

However, he has now been humbled after they both found themselves in the same class at University.

"Could you believe I'm in the same class as my JHS teacher? He even calls me boss," the young man noted.

Ghanaians divided over video of KNUST student mocking JHS teacher

The video of the KNUST student making fun of the teacher who taught him in Junior High School since they are now classmates has gone viral.

It has so far reached over 4,000 people, with 4172 likes and 203 comments.

Netizens who thronged the comment session shared varied opinions, with some cautioning the gentleman to refrain from making fun of the situation while others shared similar experiences.

@God's Favorite wrote:

"This should tell us that life is not a race."

@Dessy Nana Kwateng Amanianpong shared a similar experience. He wrote:

"My JHS teacher who treated me bad came to meet me as a Teaching Assistant (TA) in Winneba! I was teaching him and he called me Sir."

@New Guy wrote:

"You should learn something from it rather than laughing."

