Abena is a Ghanaian psychiatric nurse who has relocated to Ireland due to their salary structure

According to her, she does not intend to return to Ghana to work unless she is paid GH¢20,000 each week

Even though Abena has worked in Ireland for less than two years, she believes working in Ireland is much easier because the system works

A Ghanaian nurse who recently moved to Ireland has shared why she may never return to Ghana to work.

Abena, a psychiatric nurse, said she decided to work in Ireland because of the competitive salary on the island.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Abena shared her experience in both countries. She explained that in Ireland, nurses are paid based on their years of experience and the number of hours they work, unlike in Ghana, where nurses have a fixed salary.

Nurse Abena speaking to DJ Nyaami

Source: Youtube

“I was attracted to Ireland because of their salary. The remuneration here is quite good since they don’t have a fixed salary. You are paid based on your experience. For me, it was better than choosing a country where I’d be paid the basic salary.”

Abena added that she considered her family, too, since she is a wife and a mother. She realised that Ireland was the best place for her family as well.

Ghanaian nurse decides not to return to Ghana

When asked by the interviewer if she would return to Ghana to work again, Abena said she would not do that.

Responding to whether she would accept a job in Ghana if she is paid GH¢20,000 monthly, Abena said she would not do it.

“I won’t work in Ghana for that amount unless I receive GH¢20,000 weekly.”

