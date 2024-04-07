The Ghanaian chorale music fraternity has suffered a blow following the loss of a legend and a composer

Ghanaian chorale music composer Akuamoah Osei-Boateng is reported dead at the Komfo Anokye Hospital on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Several social media users have expressed their condolences to Osei-Boateng's family and chorale music fraternity

Famous Ghanaian music composer Akuamoah Osei-Boateng has been reported dead after a short illness. He died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

He is the composer of many popular chorale songs that Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians enjoy.

Some of his compositions include 'Gyatabruwaa', 'Yesu ka wo ho', 'Yehwe wo' and many more.=

In a post by one of the renowned chorale groups in Ghana, The Harmonious Chorale group changed its profile picture to a dark, plain background, signifying that they are mourning.

Many who commented expressed their condolences and prayed for his departed soul.

Netizens mourn the passing of Osei-Boateng

Read some of the comments from social media users below:

Esther Dansoah said:

, indeed total darkness has befallen us. Rest on Legend Osei Boateng.

Petra Marion wrote:

Thank you for the wonderful songs you gave to us. God knows best

Winifried Ako-Nai said:

Rest Well Maestro, the choral fraternity has lost a legend

Adwoa Broni Mawulove wrote:

And the master called for thee and said your job here is done. Son come home and rest with your fathers. You represented your task well and your deeds shall follow you

Wilfred Chris Annang said:

Sure DARKNESS OVER THE CHORAL MUSIC FAMILY. HIS MUSIC TRANSCENDED BEYOND THE CHORAL MUSIC FAMILY

Korkor Hormeku-Adjei wrote:

May his soul rest in peace. He was a good writer.

Kwame Abed said:

Rest Well Legend Osei Boateng

Nathan Last Born Matthews wrote:

Rest in peace

Oga Willie said:

Awww may be gentle soul rest in peace

