A senior citizen of Ghana, Elder S.K Ampiah, has granted an interview with CitiTube where he revealed he composed most of the local gospel songs most churches sing

According to the nonagenarian, he started composing songs at the age of 12 and performed at many high profile ceremonies

Elder Ampiah, unfortunately, did not register any of his songs and many musicians have claimed it as their own

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Elder S.K. Ampiah has revealed in an interview on CitiTube that he composed all the commonly sang gospel songs in Ghana.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 96-year-old earlier recounted his journey of how he became a song composer.

Born on April 10, 1925, in Dunkwa Offin, he started schooling at the age of 8 in 1933.

Ampiah completed his schooling in 1942 in a Methodist School in Tarkwa.

Elder S.K. Ampiah: Meet the 96-year-old man who Composted all the Commonly Sang Gospel songs in Ghana Source: CitiTube

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the elder, he was a smart student and started learning music in school.

At the age of 12, he learnt how to play the clarinet and at a point, he was always invited to play at various ceremonies.

After school, he joined the Apostolic church and he was the very first person who introduced melodic music to the church.

Eventually, he was tasked to write songs based on the theme of all Apostolic church conventions.

Elder Ampiah intimated that he never registered any of his songs and this resulted in other people taking ownership of them.

He brought along a book that contained all the 209 songs he has ever written.

The talented citizen had more to say about his journey.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Ephraim Amu is well known as the composer of one of Ghana's most popular patriotic songs, 'Yen Ara Asase Ni'.

The heroic composer had other great creations under his sleeve.

Mynewsghana.com reports that his love for music came to light when he was at the Peki-Blengo E.P. Boarding Middle School.

This was just 12 years after he was born on September 13, 1899, at Peki-Avetile, a small village in Volta Region.

Source: Yen