The massive transformation of the girl who appeared on the cover of the Golden English Book has gone viral

This comes after a video of her speaking in an interview about a break-up surfaced online

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video confessed that she had grown beautifully

The little girl who was on the cover of a popular Ghanaian English textbook, Golden English, has been found.

This comes after she was interviewed by a content creator on TikTok, in which she opened up about her views on a relationship issue.

Girl on Golden Lady revealed Photo credit: @mannesile_ofori/TikTok @Badu Nkansah/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The lady who spoke in the English language left many impressed with how well she expressed herself and her views on the subject matter.

The content creator who posted the video revealed in the video's comment section that the lady she interviewed was the young girl on the cover of the popular Golden English Primary textbook.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 30 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video were impressed with the massive transformation of the girl over the years

Thee_Aphroditeeee reacted:

This is the golden English girl

Samuel stated:

which man broke this fyn gal heart is he blind

Rich Nana Osei Gyimah commented:

Houda is telling lies oooo

Ed_ward jr added:

I've checked her handle....she's fine herrr who broke her heart

kobby stated:

she fine

xhgkscntekxkjvgt added:

just tell her she's beautiful instead of saying you like her skin, who thought you that

Little girl who featured in the Indomie advert transforms nicely

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian girl featured in the popular Indomie advert many years ago left many in awe after joining the then-and-now online challenge.

This comes after she took to TikTok and shared a recent photo of herself to show her massive transformation over the years.

She also revealed in the comment section of her post that she was now 17 years old.

Source: YEN.com.gh