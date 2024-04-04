A video of an elderly woman's reaction after meeting her grandson has gone viral

The woman was overwhelmed with joy as she saw the little boy for the first time

Many people who commented on the video congratulated the woman on becoming a grandmother

A Ghanaian woman has triggered an emotional response from netizens after a video of her reaction as she met her grandson for the first time went viral.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the adorable moment when a young man, apparently the son of the elderly woman, visited her unannounced with a little boy in his arms.

Unaware that her son had arrived, the elderly woman was pleasantly surprised when she went to the living room only to see her son and her grandson staring at her.

At that point, she shouted, jumped, and bowed down to express her delight in seeing her grandson for the first time.

The touching video, which had raked in over 11,000 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:

"Surprising my mom! This is also their first time meeting our son Nasir."

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated the elderly woman whereas others shared in her joy.

MISS SHADES stated:

why am I crying

Valentina Maame Ansa wrote:

E baby got scared

Olive indicated:

she had to compose herself not to scare the baby

ladytajae added:

Almost gave that woman a fright

kaywhip reacted:

is how the baby lean to go by her that was so touching

awoyeboah3 wrote:

The grand baby first , chairman pack urself

Big mick added:

I went primary school with this boy I rmr his mom she always get on like this for him since he small

Anushka.ar15 stated:

Tearful moment

user4020546949814 indicated:

The way she went for the grand baby first like son who?

Bertlyn Abraham added:

so sweet.......tears in my eyes

Woman meets great-granddaughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly person was overcome with joy when she met her great-grandchild for the first time.

The first encounter was surreal as the elderly woman could not hide her overwhelming emotions.

Alyssa Cole Beseris shared the cute video of her mother holding the newborn baby in her arms.

