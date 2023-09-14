Owuahene Acheampong is a Ghanaian who left for South Africa in search of greener pastures but was disappointed

He returned from South Africa only three months later because his food business in Kumasi gave him more money than the job he got in South Africa

When he came back, his food business was in debt of GH¢5,000, so he worked hard to pay and got back on his feet

Owuahene Acheampong, a Ghanaian man who travelled to South Africa for greener pastures, has given details of why he returned home only after three months.

Owuahene said a friend who lived in South Africa convinced him to join him there for good wages and better opportunities.

He, however, returned to Ghana because his expectations did not meet his experience in South Africa. Owuahene came back home three months after leaving for South Africa.

Owuahene Acheampong in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Owuahene said he owned several fried rice joints in Kumasi before he left Ghana.

"In Kumasi, I had several fried rice joints with about 12 employees. I began to consider travel alternatives for greener pastures and followed the recommendation of a friend to join him in South Africa. I left my cousin in control of the business but returned to Ghana after three months because the job and compensation were not what I expected."

Owuahene revealed that when he returned to Ghana, friends and family made him feel bad for coming back. But he was not deterred as his experience in South Africa had taught him to focus on his business and make more money.

He added that the business was also in debt when he arrived, so he worked hard to settle the debt of GH¢5,000 and revive his business.

Owuahene said he later diversified his business by starting event planning and became one of the most sought-after event organisers in Kumasi.

He left for Germany and decided not to return because his friends attempted to sabotage his business.

Watch the interview below:

