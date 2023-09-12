A video of a lady opening up on how she defied the odds in her quest to become a midwife has inspired many

Bernice revealed that she was repeated twice in SHS, but she persevered and completed

Netizens who saw the video congratulated her on becoming a midwife and for using her story to inspire others

A young Ghanaian lady has become a source of motivation to many young girls after she opened up on how she persevered in her pursuit to become a midwife.

Bernice Afia Osei, in a show of gratitude to God over how her life has turned out, chronicled her lived experience where she revealed that back at her alma mater Osino Presbyterian Senior High School, she was repeated twice in SHS 1.

After SHS, she worked as a sales representative and cashier at an undisclosed firm for some time, after which she gained admission to a nursing and midwifery training school

Today, Bernice, after studying hard in school, has passed out successfully as a midwife and will soon start a mandatory national service, also known as rotation.

The beautiful young lady, in the caption of her 1-minute 22-second video, attributed her success to God and her family.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 170 likes and 17 comments.

Watch the video

Netizens praise Bernice for her determination

Ghanaians commend the young lady for her perseverance and will to succeed.

Midwife helps lady to deliver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another midwife at a district hospital in Ghana, woman Adams Fatimata, was praised as she opted to help a pregnant woman deliver a baby in a moving vehicle.

The health worker disclosed that she was sitting behind the pregnant woman when she went into labour.

Speaking to JoyNews, Fatimata said she felt the woman's pain and voluntarily moved in to help her deliver a bouncing baby boy in the speeding vehicle.

''At first, I was panicking. I have been working in midwifery for seven years, but when I encountered that case, I panicked because I didn't even have protective garments like gloves. I had to use my bare hands to collect the baby; I couldn't just watch the baby fall on the bus,'' she recalled.

Source: YEN.com.gh