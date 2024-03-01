Ghanaian lady Sayuti Ruhaina plans to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon watching television, starting on March 29 and ending on April 2, 2024.

Her endeavour coincides with Ghanaian presenter Emmanuel Agyemang's longest interview marathon and comes a day after Naa Dzama's longest radio talk show attempt.

The record held by CyberLink and participant Alejandro "AJ" Fragoso stands at 94 hours and was set in New York in 2016 to promote video optimization software.

Sayuti Ruhaina will begin her GWR attempt on March 29, 2024 Photo credit: @Sayuti Ruhaina

Source: Facebook

It will be a day after another Ghanaian presenter, Naa Dzama, also starts her longest radio talk show by an individual.

It is not yet known the type of television programmes or movies Sayuti Ruhaina would watch and the venue where she would hold the event.

According to the World Record, CyberLink, with the support of Diffusion PR and participant Alejandro "AJ" Fragoso, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon watching television, clocking in at 94 hours.

The feat was achieved in New York, USA, on April 12, 2016, and aimed to promote CyberLink's new video optimization software for streaming media.

Ghanaian Hairstylist To Braid Over 25 Heads In 8 Hours To Break Guinness World Record

Meanwhile, celebrity loctician Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah is ready to set a new Guinness World Record for Ghana by locing the hair of over 25 people in eight hours.

Scheduled for March 6, 2024, at Ansong Estates, her loc-a-thon has garnered attention and support as she appeals to Ghanaians to cheer her on during the event.

A viral video by Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere highlights Chelsea-Abigail's determination and the anticipation surrounding her record-setting attempt.

Ghanaian Man Attempts Stand-A-thon, Gives Up After A Few Minutes

In another story, a Ghanaian man, Patrick Amenuvo, who wanted to break the world record for the longest standing time, halted his attempt shortly after realising he had violated Guinness World Records rules.

He acknowledged his mistakes, including moving his feet and taking longer breaks, opting to cease the attempt to maintain integrity.

Source: YEN.com.gh