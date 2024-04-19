A pretty-looking young Ghanaian lady has attracted varied attention online after posting a video of herself counting bundles of cash made from selling gold

In the video, the lady, known as Facesbee on TikTok, was seen sieving some pieces of gold particles in her room

Some netizens who chanced on the video said she was involved in Galamsey, with some advising her to stop courting unnecessary attention to herself

Social media is blazing with reactions after a video of a beautiful Ghanaian lady washing some pieces of gold particles in her room emerged online.

The young lady, identified as Facesbee on TikTok, is sighted in the video making rounds on social media, comfortably sitting in her room rinsing pieces of gold in a locally made fine sieve in a basin.

After the rinse, the lady was captured in another portion of the video displaying bundles of GH₵200 and GH₵100 notes.

Netizens say Facesbee is involved in Galamsay

It is unclear from the video what line of business Facesbee is into but some netizens, probably knowledgeable in mining, claimed she was involved in Galamsey.

Galamsey is a local term for small-scale mining, which means gather them and sell.

This practice is frowned upon in Ghana, as it has caused havoc to the country's natural resources and environment.

As a result, netizens who came across her video shared by facesbee have advised her to take it down as she may be attracting too much attention to her business.

p2 commented:

"so you want tell us say you dey do the gala inside your house".

BRAVESTONE replied:

"I'm shocked mpo."

TeamMove Addict also commented:

"It’s the black, they normally do that at home cos it needs patience else the nuggets will be washed away."

Kabongo’s Finishing said this:

"Police fi arrest u oo don’t post online please."

||fidaus fortunes also had this to say:

"U will do and robbers will come and attack you sis ,things like this please don’t post otherwise you are harming your own self."

Samples From Water Bodies Polluted By Galamsey Mistaken For Fruit Juices

Recalled that YEN.com.gh reported on some reactions to displayed polluted water bodies in Ghana in the heat of the fight against Galamsey.

The water bodies revealed the devastating effects the illegal mining menace has had on the country

Some people who saw pictures of polluted water bodies in a jar mistook it for fruit juices.

