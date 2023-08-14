A video on TikTok showed a home in Ghana with its private yacht and several other luxurious facilities

The house is painted all white with several glass windows, a big pool, a lounge, and a sitting area by the poolside

The yacht is parked a few metres away from the lounge, where there are chairs also for when occupants want to use that area

A video of a plush mansion located at Ada in the Greater Accra region has got some social media users talking.

The house looks so attractive from its entrance all the way to the riverfront in the video.

A wooden gate with a perfect finish welcomes you to the beautiful story building. It is unclear how many bedrooms there are in the house, but it looks like a spacious home.

A swimming pool with clean water and a fountain-like roof is close to the main house with a sitting area where one can relax.

The house is located at Ada in the Greater Accra region

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @elkay.gh showed that there is also a lounge at the back of the house, which is close to the riverfront. The yacht is parked and secured with ropes just a few metres away from the lounge.

Reactions to the video

Many people who commented on the video said this was a life they dreamt of living. Read some of the comments below:

@kayrymz said:

My heart is at peace just thinking of me living there

@Shiva wrote:

I know the place at Ada. Just passing by it alone will make you think twice about your life

@Tacha.B said:

This is the kind of lifestyle I’m supposed to be living … but here I am in

@Faye James wrote:

please let me wake up there one morning then God can come for me later love it ❤

@Peggy Djanie said:

Amen, and that is my dream house ...

Source: YEN.com.gh