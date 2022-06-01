I have been in the education, human resource, marketing and technology industries for almost 10 years now.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

And having operated at the lowest and highest levels of companies and institutions in these industries, it is obvious to say that I have had my fair share of encountering diverse mindsets and understandings.

5 Unexpected Benefits of Courses & Scholarships at Best IT / Computer Schools in Accra Ghana Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Most people, and maybe you included, believe that IT courses are for computer whizzes. For nerds or those who just wanna go crazy for tech inventions. And that computer schools are only for individuals who want to pursue a career relevant to computer science.

Well, this couldn’t be farther from the truth, especially in this day and age.

Every business who wants to remain relevant in the near future is fast becoming computerized. Hence, every employee is expected to possess basic computer skills and literacy, even if not be very computer savvy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Companies around the world are relying on technology to expand their business across the globe, relying on software and cloud-based services more and more. Therefore, knowing how to use a computer very well is a must for every employee; that’s if they wish to stay employed or find better or higher paying jobs.

DevWorld Tech Academy, one of the best IT schools in Accra, Ghana is certain that completing one or more relevant computer courses in DWTA IT classes, no matter your level in the workforce, is one of the best investments you can use to protect your career; what you have accomplished so far and where you wish to go.

DWTA Blank Cheque, Laptop & Scholarship Giveaways worth over Ghc 6000 Each

To make it easier to acquire or upgrade computer skills in Accra, Ghana, DevWorld Tech Academy, one of the best computer schools in Accra, Ghana has announced that a new type of scholarship called DWTA’s Blank-Cheque Scholarship will be added to this season’s quarterly scholarship giveaway.

The winner of this tuition fee scholarship will be able to register and study any number of courses they wish offline at DWTA school premises for a period of 1 year (12 months).

So, if you win, you can register to study and attend any of their classes in any number of subjects you want for the whole year at DevWorld Tech Academy without paying school fees. Visit their website to get more details on the scholarship giveaway page.

The amazing news is that along with the blank-cheque scholarship and laptop giveaways, DWTA will also be awarding 25 other scholarships worth over GHc 6000 each to students and workers interested in studying computer courses in this season in their IT school.

Anyone can win, visit DevWorld Tech Academy website or DesignJenius.com website where the JeniusPlays giveaways & contests are being hosted to see how to get scholarships for you, your child, friends or relatives.

5 Top Benefits of Information Technology Courses / Computer Classes - You May Not Have Considered these

1. Improvement and Results Matters

If you are the owner of the company you work in, would you favor the staff who is known to be always improving themselves and hence, producing more favorable results for the business or would you stick with the one who is just there, not improving after all this time?

As you know, in life, you are not standing still. Either you are moving forward, or you are moving backwards as others pass you by.

So, if you already have a job or are building a business, no matter the field or industry, there is always a way to do better using computers. With IT courses, you can gain a greater understanding of the technological aspects of the job.

And even beyond that, a diploma in IT & computer courses, as offered by one of the best computer schools in Ghana - DevWorld Tech Academy, is highly valued in many careers & companies. And this is easily seen strongly in financial or creative fields.

So, you give yourself a boost on your job performance instantly when you complete one or more relevant computer courses at DWTA.

2. Higher Paying Jobs, Cash Flow and Promotions

What happens when you get better at your job? Everyone starts to notice. Your boss, your colleagues, your friends, your customers and eventually the general public. What happens when more people notice you for a good thing?

You get more recommendations, you get promotions, you get offered better deals, higher pay and excellent working conditions.

Completing computer courses in your field and irrelevant related fields is one of the best ways to start a new job on the right foot (higher salary and larger companies’ considerations). And if you are rather looking for a pay raise or promotion, upskilling a set of expertise and having a solid base in a practical area through IT courses at DevWorld Tech Academy is the right move.

Remember, in the modern business world that we live in, information technology courses are highly prized and sought after and with these great transferable skills, you as a graduate or job or career switcher can get a leg up on the competition.

3. Who You Know, and Who Knows You Starts with Meeting People

Yes, I know about that uncle, aunt or some other family member. But that’s not all that matters; in fact, that matters the least. Look at it this way. How many family members can you possibly have, and how many of them will be in the right places when you need them in life?

Your best bet to get ahead in this fierce career world is to take the matter into your own hands and take the bull by the horns.

You need to go into the workforce and career niches and start making more connections. Post-secondary schooling and post university schooling is one of the best and easiest places to network. This is because individuals in places like DevWorld Tech Academy are usually in the correct frame of mind career wise.

IT courses like DWTA computer class that focus on practical skills and employable abilities, provide beautiful opportunities to meet like-minded classmates from diverse walks of life and industries in order to make new connections.

As you interact with others in a learning space you discover insight and friendships that you won’t easily find anywhere else. Networking while completing your computer course is a crucial part of securing employment in the professional sphere of any industry.

4. The More You Know, The More Confident and Open-Minded You Become

Why do you think it is believed that if all the money in the world is shared evenly, that within a few short years, the system will return to how it was before?

The real problem is lack of knowledge. Most people do not embrace education, and hence are less open-minded to see opportunities and less confident to grab them. IT courses are among the few educational fields that not only expand your knowledge but also strengthen the fortitude of your mind.

This allows you to see more practical possibilities and solutions to problems; making you a very valuable asset to any society, business or employer.

On a more abstract level, when you keep your mind active by studying computer courses at DevWorld Tech Academy, you will have a mental edge over colleagues and competitors who have long been out of school.

And as you remain in educational unfamiliar situations, completing new learning challenges, you will find a renewed enthusiasm for education. As you study your computer basic skill course, you develop heightened abilities to adapt and expand your minds to inculcate fresh skill sets making you better at your work and having a fulfilling career.

5. New is Better, Fresh is Great, Up-to-Date is Excellent

Ever since the beginning of time, the world as we know it is always changing. This is even more true in this crazy information and technological age where everything is happening so, so fast.

As Frank Chisom is known to have said, “When you don’t value the principle that winners are life-time students, you will never achieve your dream. So, tell yourself the truth; how do you expect to compete, climb and remain at the top of the food chain if you are not modernizing your skills and knowledge”.

It’s true learning isn’t done only in school, in fact living is a learning experience all on its own. However, there is a value in highly intensive focused learning found in computer school classes and courses offered at DWTA.

Studying and completing an IT course is not just for pursuing a career in computing and information technology. It's for equipping yourself with the relevant skills sets you need to use a computer to do your job in any industry or career path.

Updating your current skill set, and adding new accomplishments to an existing list, is a guaranteed way to establish mastery and experience in your business. Staying relevant as the workforce is constantly changing is not a simple or easy task, but it's very rewarding.

As IT courses are one of the most consistently improving areas of demand for employees, do yourself a great favor and register for DevWorld Tech Academy computer courses & classes to stay on top of your game.

(Sponsored).

Source: YEN.com.gh