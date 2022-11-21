The Sekondi High Court has thrown out a court case challenging the eligibility of the NDC MP for Jomoro

The court, in dismissing the petition against Dorcas Affo-Toffey who is the mother of singer, Fantana, said she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship

The petition filed by a resident of Jomoro challenged the MP’s eligibility to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections on the basis that she holds multiple nationalities

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, can now heave a sigh of relief.

This comes after a Sekondi High Court threw out a petition challenging her eligibility as an MP.

Member of Parliament for Jomoro Dorcas Affo-Toffey and her daughter Fantana Image Credit: Dorcas Affo - Toffey

Source: Facebook

Dorcas Affo-Toffey: NDC MP For Jomoro Faces Charges Of Holding Multiple Citizenship

The case filed by a resident of Jomoro, Joshua Emuah Kofie, contended that the MP was ineligible to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections because she was holding multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenships in addition to the Ghanaian own, which contradicts the 1992 Constitution.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

But after months of litigation, the court presided over by Justice Dr Richmond Osei Here said the MP lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey: Jomoro MP Faces Contempt Charges After Failing To Make Documents Available To Court

There was drama during the trial after the NDC MP was nearly jailed for contempt.

The petitioner prayed the court to give an order for the MP to make available documents indicating she had truly renounced her Ivorian citizenship before filing to contest as MP in 2020.

That order was flouted by the MP, leading to the applicant subsequently filing contempt charges against her for failing to provide the requisite documents.

In a Facebook post after today's ruling, the MP described the petition as frivolous, saying it was filed to distract her from performing her parliamentary duties.

Assin North: James Gyekye Quayson Cannot Hold Himself As An MP – Supreme Court Rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Supreme Court had ruled that the embattled NDC MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, must stop holding himself as an MP.

According to Accra-based 3News, the decision was taken by a seven-member panel of judges presided over by Justices Jones Dotse.

The ruling delivered on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, was a 5-2 majority decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh