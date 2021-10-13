A UK-based Ghanaian, Mustapha Bushira, has opened up about his life

Bushira, 80, said he first arrived in the UK with a cultural troupe that performed in several countries

He revealed that he had four children with different women back in Ghana

He advised young people to only work abroad, and return home to live their best lives

A London-based Ghanaian man, Mustapha Bushira, has opened up about his life after more than three decades of living in the United Kingdom.

The 80-year-old revealed that he had four children with different women while living at Osu in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Bushira told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami in a recent interview that he has experienced cold like never before and would not encourage the youth to leave their home country.

Advice to young people

''I won't advice them to come to stay here. Instead, they should come and work, then go back home because the weather alone might kill you,'' he said.

Bushira first arrived in the UK with a cultural troupe that performed in several countries. He stayed after he secured a job.

''I'm a dancer, and during our time, we travelled to different countries to perform. We came here to perform once and I didn’t go back. I got married and decided to stay. It’s been 30 years now,'' he added.

He mentioned that he had to quit dancing due to severe pain in his leg and the unfavourable weather.

Bushira, now wheelchair-bound, advised young people to only work abroad and go back home to live their best lives.

