National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama is ahead of Vice President Bawumia in polls from key Zongo communities

Global Info Analytics released a poll showing that Mahama is favoured by over 70% of respondents

The third position was split between independent candidate Alan Kyerematen and undecided respondents

According to a new poll by Global Info Analytics, John Dramani Mahama has a substantial lead over Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Zongo communities.

The polling agency released a poll focusing on seven constituencies with significant Zongo Communities.

John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mahama, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, polled 73.1% of respondents' votes, while Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, polled 21.2%.

The third position was split between independent candidate Alan Kyerematen and undecided respondents, with 2.5% for both.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The constituencies involved in the poll were Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central and Asawase.

There was a total sample size of 2,74,5, while the margin of error was pegged at plus or minus 2.41%.

According to Global Info Analytics, interviews for the poll were conducted between November 23 and November 28, and the confidence level in the result is 99%.

Bawumia was recently declared the winner of the NPP Presidential primary on November 4, becoming the part's first Muslim and northern flagbearer.

UK firms back Mahama in poll

Two UK research firms have predicted election victory for Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48%.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice president was recently declared the winner of the NPP presidential primaries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh