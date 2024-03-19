Musician Black Sherif got many people talking about his fashion sense in a video where he was dressed as a cowboy

The rapper was clad in black; he wore bell-bottom trousers, a shirt and a fur coat as he posed for pictures

Many people shared their thoughts on how he looked, while others talked about him and gospel singer Diana Asamoah's evolution of their fashion style

Celebrated Ghanaian singer Black Sherif got many people talking about his interesting fashion style, which he flaunted in a video.

Black Sherif rocked an all-black cowboy outfit. Image Creidt: @blackosherif

Source: TikTok

Black Sherif slayed in a black outfit

In the video, Black Sherif was clad in black. Dressed like a cowboy, he wore a pair of bell-bottom trousers, which he paired with a short-sleeved shirt.

The January 9th crooner styled his look by wearing a sleeveless fur coat. He wore black boots to complete his look.

In the video, a white photographer was spotted in the background taking his pictures as he gave different poses.

Below is a video of Black Sherif showing off his all-black cowboy outfit.

Reactions as Black Sherif flaunts all-black cowboy outfit

The video got many people laughing hard as they criticised Black Sherif's sense of fashion in the comments. Others also made reference to gospel musician Diana Asamoah whose fashion sense has evolved in recent times.

Abeam said:

you ankasa the moment you said "Kweku Frimpong de asɛm bɛba" norr Akuffo Addo should've done something about it cos ei

dr_Jimmy said:

wei de3 kyikyiri meto gyae me nan ooo wofa Atta come for your lost trousers its with Blacko

Be~Unique❤️ said:

kyer3 s3 s3sei de3 Ghana fashion is in the hands of Black sheriff and Diana Asamoah

J❤️ said:

kyeres3 seisei de3 you and Evangelist Diana Asamoah has taken over the Fashion Industry

Anna said:

@Adepa Priceless from his waist to his foot no i thought it was nantwi shoes no bi oo

cocojey3 said:

Imaging waking in the dark at night and u see something like this walking towards u….kaish‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

"Perfect gentleman": Blacko snubbed Ayra Starr's waist during photo-taking in Paris

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian songstress Ayra Starr and Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif met at the Paris Fashion Week, and they exchanged pleasantries after the latter had walked the runway.

A video of the Ghanaian rapper snubbing the ever-gorgeous petite Nigerian singer's waist caused a frenzy on social media.

Many were surprised Blacko did not reach out for her wait when he had made it known that she was his crush.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh