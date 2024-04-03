Auntie Naa, in a short video that surfaced on social media, was spotted on what is suspected to be a honeymoon in Dubai

In the short clip shared by blogger Linosei, the media personality recorded herself on the balcony of a tall plush building

The Oyerapa FM presenter recently tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Kumasi with a Canada-based lawyer

Popular media personality Auntie Naa has been spotted in Dubai, sparking rumours of a honeymoon getaway. A short video of Auntie Naa surfaced on social media, where she was seen enjoying the view from the balcony of a plush high-rise building.

Oyerapa FM Auntie Naa Photo Source: barimah_makeup_artististry

Source: Instagram

The video, shared by blogger Linosei on TikTok, has since attracted attention, with fans and supporters sending their best wishes to the Oyerapa FM presenter.

This comes after Auntie Naa recently tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Kumasi on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The lucky man is a Canada-based lawyer whose identity remains undisclosed. This marks Auntie Naa’s second marriage after her first marriage unfortunately fell on the rocks.

Close friends and family attended the secret ceremony. The news of Auntie Naa’s marriage and the subsequent honeymoon in Dubai has brought joy to many Ghanaians.

Auntie Naa sparks excitement

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nyame Dua said:

Congratulations to my lovely mom Ante Naa

Maa Ajoa Lumba wrote:

Congratulations Amansan Boafo

Nya Asɛm Hwɛcommented:

This woman needs to make sure her marriage last because a lot of eyes are following hers

A PROUD VIRGINE ❤️said:

This man should Stand well because this woman is more than lawyer and judge oo

Lady sheds details on Auntie Naa's marriage

In a related story, news of Auntie Naa's marriage has sparked huge reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

A young Ghanaian lady in a TikTok video provided more information about Auntie Naa's second marriage. The young lady expressed astonishment as to why Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, failed to bring her marital issues up.

She also made some claims about the TV presenter's ex-husband and his current relationship status.

Source: YEN.com.gh