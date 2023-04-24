A young man has opened up on what pushed him to leave Ghana in search of greener pastures abroad

In a video, the man explained that the salary of his teacher was the major factor that convinced him to leave Ghana

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the man for his determination and will to succeed

A young Ghanaian man has revealed that he purposed in his heart to leave Ghana during his Senior High School days after his teacher disclosed his monthly salary to him.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Jeff who is currently based in the Netherlands said during his time as a student at Kumasi Senior High Technical School in 2014, one of his teachers opened up to him that his monthly salary was GH¢1700 and that he (the teacher) was planning to quit the job in search of greener pastures abroad if the opportunity presented itself.

As someone who wanted to become a teacher, Jeff said the man discouraged him from following in his footsteps but rather urged him to travel abroad. He followed the teacher's advice and travelled to South Korea in 2017.

"I wanted to become a teacher but he advised me against it and told me to rather travel abroad," he said.

Now in the Netherlands, the young man advised people who have the means to travel abroad to do so since, according to him, job opportunities abound there.

Ghanaians react to story of young man who travelled abroad for greener pastures

Ghanaians have been reacting to the video and sharing their views on Jeff's decision to travel abroad in search of a better future.

emmanuel malti stated:

Dj your guest is proactive and a goal-getter. Thank you for sharing your story with us. God bless you Mr. Jeff

Yaw Ofori-Abina added:

Personally, I like this young man. He is very wise, focused and down to earth. He has touched on several important issues. If the youth will take his advice.......Bro, God bless you.

barbudo12 replied:

Very intelligent interviewee! This young man is an example to Ghana's youth.

