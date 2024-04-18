Business mogul Sam Jonah has called out the increasing partisanship and unprofessionalism in Ghana's media landscape

According to Sam Jonah, political patronage for material benefits has eroded the integrity of the media profession

He called for journalists to remain truthful and unbiased, particularly as the country heads towards the polls

Industrialist and Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Sir Sam Jonah, has called out the political polarisation of the Ghanaian media landscape.

According to him, the increasing phenomenon of political patronage and the allure of materialism has eroded the professionalism, integrity and commitment to truth journalists are supposed to espouse.

Sam Jonah called for journalists to remain truthful and unbiased in their reportage.

Source: Getty Images

He said the troubling phenomenon has deprived the Ghanaian audience of a neutral voice and objective reporting, particularly at such a crucial time in the country's political history.

He added that the increasing polarisation of the media space threatens Ghana’s very democracy and must be shunned.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association, Sam Jonah stated that the power journalists and media houses wield in shaping national discourse and informing the political opinion of the masses cannot be understated.

He urged journalists to wield this power with utmost responsibility and ethical rigour as they do their duties.

Concerning the upcoming elections, the industrialist noted that while whispers of violence, disenfranchisement and vote rigging abound, journalists cannot afford to be biased and unprofessional in their coverage, lest they risk the country’s stability.

He said journalists must find their voice to address the issues of the perceived weaponisation of state agencies, the creeping assault on press freedom, the perceived lack of trust in the dispensation of justice, and the lack of accountability in protecting the public purse.

Sir Sam Jonah said journalists cannot afford to be biased in the face of these nation-wrecking problems.

Sam George says the culture of silence is returning

Earlier, Sir Sam Jonah warned about the creeping back of the culture of silence.

Delivering a speech as a guest speaker at a Rotary meeting, businessman Sam Jonah said there are things Ghanaians mutter about at home and when they meet friends but are reluctant to articulate them publicly.

He added that this attitude is informed by partisan reasons or fear of recrimination.

Sam Jonah said that Ghanaians, particularly journalists, must learn to find their voices, otherwise, they become okay with the ills of society or become powerless.

Sam Jonah advises Akufo-Addo on how to improve the economy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that business mogul Sam Jonah advised President Akufo-Addo to deal with the nation's high dependence on imported foreign goods.

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast said unless this key contributor to the weak cedi is checked, all other measures to solve the economic challenges will fail.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh