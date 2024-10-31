Mfantsipim School embarked on a trophy tour after winning the NSMQ for the third time

Scores of traders at the Kotokraba market rushed to catch a glimpse of the bronze trophy and the NSMQ contestants for Mfantsipim

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated Mfantsipim for winning the NSMQ trophy

Mfantsipim School has embarked on a trophy tour to celebrate its victory in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz.

The tour which took place in Cape Coast, was a success as scores of people took to the street to catch a glimpse of the beautiful NSMQ bronze trophy.

Mfantsipim embarks on trophy tour, gets huge reception in trending video. Photo credit: @National Science and Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the National Science and Math Quiz showed Mfantsipim's winning trio, Isaac Mensah, Peter Appiah Thompson, and David Nyansah Hayfron, in an excited mood waving at onlookers mainly market traders from the Kotokuraba market.

The adorable video, which highlights the massive support Mfantsipim School received during the championship, has raked over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate Mfantsipim School

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised Mfantsipim School for winning the NSMQ.

Felicity Otoo reacted:

"So touching. Congratulations guys. Educational pride finally returns to the Region. Kudos."

Felicity Otoo replied:

"The fante kotokoraba women Cheering up the boys. So touching"

Cecilia Takyi added:

"Well done guys . But I think this is not necessary . Perhaps going to the chief to show appreciation would have bn much better and easier"

Oheneba Kwaku added:

"Awww this is beautiful piawwww the way they played the anthem."

Regina Kpabi added:

"Please the sun is too scorching for this, Isaac is exhausted already! They need rest."

Presec laments over NSMQ exit

An NSMQ coordinator of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Presec Legon has cried out after his school exited the competition in the semi-final stage.

Sapero, speaking in an interview with Joy News after the contest, raised objections over certain decisions that he believes negatively impacted his school.

Presec and Mfantsipim had 53 points; however, the eight-time champions lost the contest during a tiebreaker.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh