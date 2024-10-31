A second DNA test result has vindicated Father Ankrah, the famous Ghanaian content creator in a controversial paternity case

The outcome of the paternity test proved that Father Ankrah is not the biological father of the child he was accused of fathering

Owing to this new development, the Ghanaian TikTok star took on Oyerepa TV, accusing them of tarnishing his reputation

Father Ankrah, a Ghanaian TikTok star has broken his silence after a DNA test outcome vindicated him in a famous paternity case.

The Ghanaian social media sensation was publicly shamed for abandoning a child he allegedly fathered with a young woman.

Father Ankrah, a Ghanaian TikTok star takes on Oyerepa TV after DNA test result cleared him In a paternity case.

Source: TikTok

However, a new paternity test has cleared him, probing that he is not the biological father of the child in question.

It may be recalled that, a few weeks ago, a lady named Florence dragged Father Ankrah to Oyerepa FM's Oyerepa Afutuo show, where she accused him of impregnating her and refusing to accept responsibility for the baby.

She further accused the Ghanaian TikTok star of forging DNA test results to avoid his paternal responsibility.

Following these accusations, the Oyerepa Afutuo show crew conducted a second DNA test, which proved that Father Ankrah was not biologically responsible for the child.

Below is a video of Father Ankrah speaking on the outcome of the DNA test.

Father Ankrah criticises Oyerepa TV

Following the release of the conclusive DNA test results, Father Ankrah took to his social media pages to criticise Oyerepa TV for failing to do due diligence on Florence's claims against him.

The popular TikTok star accused the Kumasi-based television and Radio station of tarnishing his reputation and image.

"I have observed that the media in Ghana are very good at ruining people's reputations... a lady comes to accuse me on your show and you published my pictures without properly investigating her claims," he sated.

"How can God bless me with a handsome, fair-looking child and I would say I won't accept? Does this even make sense? Ruining reputation is all they have in their heads," he said.

Father Ankrah consequently demanded that Oyerepa FM give the same level of publicity to the outcome of the DNA test as they did to the accusations against him.

"Why is it that when it was about disgracing me you televised it, and the whole world watched it, but now that the truth is out, you don't want to talk about it on your live show?" he stated.

Father Ankrah threatens legal action

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Father Ankrah threatened legal action against a DNA facility in Kumasi that conducted the first paternity test on the child.

This was after Florence's parent rejected the DNA test, claiming that it was fake.

