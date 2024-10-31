Shatta Wale Addresses His Breakup With His Ex Michy: "She Was Not Appreciative With Everything"
- Shatta Wale, Rants, Bants and Confession podcast, spoke about his breakup with his ex and baby mama Michy
- The dancehall musician said that Michy did not appreciate the things he did for her while they were dating
- Shatta Wale's comments about his breakup with Michy triggered mixed reactions from social media users
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has addressed his breakup with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Michy.
Shatta Wale speaks about split with Michy
In a conversation with socialites Efia Odo, Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah on their Rants, Bants and Confession podcast, Shatta Wale shared that he was madly in love with Michy and did not want to split from her.
The dancehall musician said that his baby mama, Michy, appreciated what he did for her while dating.
He said:
"I loved her (Michy) so much that I didn't want to leave her, but she was not appreciative of everything."
The SM Boss noted that many bad issues contributed to his breakup with Michy and that she broke his heart.
Shatta Wale added that he had overcome his heartbreak and focused entirely on his relationship with his new girlfriend, Maali.
The Killa Ji Mi coroner and Michy were among the most significant power couples in the Ghanaian entertainment industry in the early 2010s. They were in a relationship for about eight years before they broke up.
During their relationship, Shatta Wale and his ex Michy welcomed a son, Prince Majesty, in 2015.
Below is the video of Shatta Wale speaking about his breakup with Michy:
Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments about Michy
Shatta Wale's remarks about his breakup with Michy triggered mixed reactions from some fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:
Helina Newlife commented:
"But I heard Shatta was beating Mitchy ooo😢."
Sweetness commented:
"Shatta really said that about Michy. Wow."
Sika said:
"I think Michy was the best for Shatta. Their vibes were so crazy and sweet, unlike the rest."
Ms feesa commented:
"Shatta needs to go back to Michy. During Michy's era with him, his career went up the roof. He was truly in his element during Michy's time."
Manye Dede said:
"This man is really deep when it comes to real life and I love and respect that side of him."
Shatta Wale speaks on relationship with Maali
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale opened up about his romantic relationship with his new girlfriend, Maali.
The dancehall musician said that Maali was a supportive girlfriend who has positively impacted his life since their romantic relationship began.
Source: YEN.com.gh
