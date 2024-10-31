Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were shockingly excluded from Karim Benzema's ultimate Dream Team

The Frenchman, however, did reserve a spot for his former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario

Meanwhile, Benzema has also weighed in on the controversy surrounding the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards after Rodri won the prize

Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has stirred discussion by excluding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from his ‘dream team.’

Currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, Benzema is widely recognised as one of the finest players of his generation.

Yet, his choice to leave out the two most iconic figures in football over the past two decades has raised eyebrows.

Despite this omission, Benzema's dream team showcases exceptional talent, blending elegance, grit, and tactical sophistication, as noted by SportBIBLE.

So, who did he select for this all-star lineup?

Ronaldo, Messi out as Benzema names Dream XI

The 36-year-old opted for seasoned German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in goal.

The defensive line features a water-tight Real Madrid pairing of Pepe and Sergio Ramos at its core.

Complementing them, former Barcelona star Dani Alves takes the right-back position, with his compatriot Marcelo on the left flank.

Transitioning into the midfield, Benzema assembled a formidable French trio consisting of Zinedine Zidane—his former manager at Madrid—Paul Pogba, and the tenacious Claude Makelele, renowned for his defensive prowess during his time at Chelsea.

Benzema also included another Brazilian talent in an advanced role: 2002 World Cup champion Ronaldinho.

For his attacking partnership, he chose to team up with Ronaldo Nazário (R9), solidifying an enviable forward line.

Even as he continues to play, Benzema’s legacy is firmly established as a modern-day great.

Benzema claims Vinicius was 'robbed'

Meanwhile, Benzema appeared to suggest that his former Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior was robbed at the recently held Ballon d'Or Awards.

Vinicius, who was widely tipped as the favourite ahead of the Awards, missed out on the prestigious prize to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Benzema insists he's happy in Saudi Arabia

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Karim Benzema concluded his illustrious career at Real Madrid last summer after more than ten years with the club.

He accepted a lucrative two-year contract from a Saudi Arabian team, reportedly worth €400 million.

Although there have been rumours about the French striker considering a return to Europe, Benzema maintains that he is content in Asia.

