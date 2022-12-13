A handsome young man has gotten the internet buzzing after he was spotted splashing dollar notes on his mother at her birthday party

Looking dazzling at her birthday party, Madam Caroline Okyere Darko danced with so much enthusiasm as her son sprayed dollar notes on her

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many hail the young man for celebrating his mother on her big day

A young man has set the internet ablaze after he was captured splashing dollar notes on his mother, Madam Caroline Okyere Darko, at her birthday party celebrations.

Man splashing dollars on mother. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The viral video shows the young man reaching out for money from his bag, which someone is holding for him on his behalf.

While his mother, dressed in a sparkling hand-beaded purple corset dress displayed her impeccable dance moves on the dance floor, he stood behind her and dropped the dollar notes on her.

The video has sparked massive reactions on the internet as many hail the thoughtful young man for celebrating his mother in such a lovely way at her birthday party.

Reactions as young man sprayed mother with dollar notes on her birthday

dj_rapcha opined:

E no be dx country dem say money no Dey ?

ty_coon001 remarked:

The woman wey Dey wear the blue dress take the dollar some

kwekus_world_uk commented:

A blessing to make a mom glad all the time

berlyndagh stated:

Awww yawa oo the woman in the blue was just putting the money in her other hands

mandynanaachiaa stated:

Beautiful to watch. God grant our mothers long life so we can spray money on them too ❤️❤️❤️

miss_porsh_ commented:

By now some slay Queen bi spot am

dairy.abigail remarked:

Is good he is spending it on his mum not slay queens

Source: YEN.com.gh