Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto weighed in on the divorce of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, which has caused a frenzy on social media

In the statement, he issued advice to Medikal and also opened up about his marriage issues with his wife, who is a Northerner

DJ Azonto also pleaded with the rapper to tone it down with the social media rants and disclosing too much information about his marriage problems

Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto has released a statement advising rapper Medikal after issues about his marriage and divorce surfaced on social media.

DJ Azonto gave unsolicited marriage advice to Medikal

DJ Azonto, in his statement, stated that he loved and cared deeply for Medikal, and that was the purpose for the free and unsolicited marriage advice.

He further stated that if Vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid him his $10 compensation for using his Fa No Fom hit song at a New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign rally without approval, he would offer him a million dollars from the total amount.

"Medikal, we've known each other for a long time, and you know how sensible I am despite what you see on social media and blogs. I want you to understand that it's not wise to choose any movement over your family. Whatever is happening, I want to support you as my music godfather and Sowutuom brother from day one, to be full of life again."

In his marriage advice to Medikal, DJ Azonto opened up about his marriage issues, saying that there have been incidents where he had to beg his Northerner wife for an entire year so that there is calmness in their marital home.

DJ Azonto pleaded with Medikal to keep matters in his family private, adding that it is a family he had built, and as the head of this beautiful home, whatever happens, be it good or bad, he has to hold full responsibility.

"Every married man, myself included, has been through this stage. As men, we shouldn't say too much because history will always remind us of the "childish" behavior we've displayed in the past. I'm not saying it's bad to speak out, no talk but as a man there are so many limits to what we say about our baby mamas, most especially her plastic surgery, wee toffee, etc. Kindly cool small bro."

The Add Wele hitmaker wrote that despite the buzz on social media surrounding Medikal's divorce from Fella Malafui, he was also dealing with family issues and that at the time the statement was being written, he was still begging his wife.

"Don't take it as a joke and don't try go stay with Wale because when people get close they act worse, in most cases. Try exercise patience in these times regardless of how tempting it will be for you to open more keys and try not to forget our movement anthem, FORGET EVERYBODY."

In concluding his message to the seasoned rapper who recently sold out his concert in the UK at the Indigo O2, DJ Azonto pleaded with him to give him one more hit song.

Below is the statement DJ Azonto gave Medikal.

