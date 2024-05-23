Fella Makafui is unhappy with attempts by some people to credit her hard work and success to others

This comes after she cleared in an old video that she was gainfully employed even before she became a celebrity

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Fella Makafui

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

An old video of famous Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui reacting to claims about her means of livelihood has surfaced online.

The viral video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Vim Buzz, showed the moment Fella Makafui, during a radio interview, was quizzed by the interviewer about whether rumours of her depending on old rich men popularly known as sugar daddies for money were true.

Fella Makafui clears the air on means of livelihood in an old video Photo credit: @Fellaprecious Makafui @Medikal

Source: Facebook

The Resonance actress denied those claims without hesitation, urging the public not to believe such stories.

Fella Makafui revealed that before her rise to fame, she was self-employed and was making a decent income out of her online business.

"Why do people feel that I am too young and that, looking at the things I have achieved, only a sugar daddy can help me get them?" she said with a sad look on her face.

This comes as the actress is having trouble with her marriage to Ghanaian musician Medikal and has signalled that the process to dissolve the marriage has already begun.

Medikal took to social media to criticize Fella Makafui over some incidents during their four-year marriage and accused her of ingratitude.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on Fella Makafui's comments in that old interview.

Yaw Acheampong commented:

To me when i hear medikal saying invest in his wife shop i didn't hear him saying he the one that opened the from the beginning

Smalls Regiment commented:

She has her image to protect. MDK wasn't an angel in the marriage so in as much as we are sympathizing with him let's be mindful not to shift all the blame to Fella.

Ato Gorman added:

This Fella girl is ungrateful she’s like someone I know

Fella delivers a cryptic message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui has suggested that her estranged husband, Medikal, may not be truthful about his claims against her.

The actress posted, "Time tells the truth," hinting that there might be more to the story than what Medikal has revealed to the public.

The public breakdown of Fella Makafui and Medikal's marriage has been a hot topic, with Medikal taking to social media to air their dirty laundry.

Source: YEN.com.gh