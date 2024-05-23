A video of a Ghanaian lawyer speaking about Medikal and Fella Makafui's estranged marriage has gone viral

He opened up on the things that the law considers when sharing property during a divorce

Many people took the comment section expressing disappointment on what the law says about divorce and sharing of property

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Ghanaian lawyer, Yudah Brown, has added his voice to the ensuing brouhaha surrounding Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage.

Offering a legal perspective on the whole twist, the lawyer took to his TikTok page @thelaw_gh to discuss the law regarding the sharing of properties after a marriage has ended.

Lawyer reacts to Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage saga Photo credit: @amgmedikal @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: UGC

First, he explained that, according to the laws of Ghana, property acquired during the marriage belongs to both the husband and the wife.

He added that properties acquired or inherited by the man or woman before the marriage are not eligible to be shared upon divorce.

The lawyer also said that one does not need to contribute financially before being eligible to share a property gained in case of a divorce.

"Contribution does not neccesarily demand that your partner makes financial contribution. Even if there no was financial contribution but then your partner gave in emotioal support or gave you food, protected the house and took care of the kids, all these amount to contribition and once all these are in existence your partner has contributed,” he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 9000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the legal perspective of the video shared their opinions on the issue.

kwame Asare Official commented:

I will register all my properties in my Mom’s name and make myself next of kin

roynanatandoh added:

I will build my house b4 I marry

Creative Director Treax added:

That’s why prenup is important

Ashlyn Nayla remarked:

Please can you do a video of “if agency took money to give you a job and the agency failed” tag me on that video please

DJ Azonto advises Medikal and Fella

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto has advised Medikal after issues about his marriage and divorce surfaced on social media.

DJ Azonto said he cared deeply for Medikal, and that was the purpose for the free and unsolicited marriage advice.

He used himself as an example, citing instances where he had to beg his wife for an entire year so that his marriage would not crumble.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh