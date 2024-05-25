Some Ghanaian students who went to Morocco to study on scholarship have staged a protest to demand their unpaid stipends.

According to the students, life in Morocco has become difficult for them as they are unable to meet their basic needs such as food and accommodation

The students therefore pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to come to their, saying that they are struggling to concentrate on their studies on empty stomachs

Some Ghanaian students sponsored by the government to study in Morocco have protested to demand their unpaid stipends, which have been in arrears for many months.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the student stated that they have become stranded, struggling to survive in Morocco due to the unpaid stipends they are required to receive every month.

The stranded students said they had not been paid their stipends for close to 11 months, an unfortunate situation that has placed them in financial difficulties.

They said they struggle to meet basic needs such as food and accommodation.

One of the students, a female, broke down in tears while narrating the difficulties the unreleased stipend had brought to her in Morocco.

"As ladies here, we are not even able to afford the basic needs like sanitary pads, and the worst of it all is, like, your parent would send you money and it gets here and is nothing," she said with tears rolling down from her eyes.

Their demands

A male student also demanded the immediate release of more than 10 months of unpaid stipends from the government.

"We live in a country where rent is $120 per month, that is the cheapest you can get, at a place without security but we have managed to live there because even the stipends we have are not enough," he said.

"It has been almost 11 months without this stipend. The question is how do we survive? Our landlords are chasing us from our apartment. Some of us are sleeping with our friends, some of us are sleeping outside

The students knelt and begged President Akufo-Addo to come to their aid because they were suffering far away in Morocco.

