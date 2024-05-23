A Ghanaian man has recently been in the news following claims that he is jobless despite holding a first-class degree from the University of Ghana and an MPhil from a Norwegian University

There were reports that his claim of being unemployed was false, as he was working with the Electoral Commission

He has provided clarification on the various reports making rounds on social media, particularly Facebook

The man, identified as Salifu Issifu, posted on social media that he had been jobless for years and needed a job.

His remarks sparked much controversy, as some Ghanaians in the comment section stated that his claim was false.

According to the netizens, the man is a civil servant who has been employed by the Electoral Commission. YEN.com.gh has conducted further investigations and confirmed that the man is currently employed by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with his current job, stating that it does not meet his expectations and career growth.

My take home does not take me home - Salifu says

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Salifu noted that his salary is insufficient to support his needs and those of his family.

"I am currently engaged by the EC as a secretary in North East regional office. My take home can't take me home, so, I have been looking for a job since 2020 . I have gone to the various personalities across the political divide searching for employment but, I have not gotten the right response."

He also clarified reports about a scholarship the vice president's office offered him to pursue a PhD program.

"I started the PhD program in 2020 and got a GETFUND scholarship which cover only my tuition fees. I was struggling for feeding on campus, no accommodation fees, books, etc. My job too is not paying much so, I decided to deferred the program to gather money to continue, but, since I am struggling to find my feet."

"I made a plea that if I could have gotten GNPC scholarship which cover stipends, feeding, accommodation and research allowance, I can comfortable manage my program but I haven't. I am not blaming anyone for my situation, but, I am looking everywhere for a better employment to help myself."

