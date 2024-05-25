A video of a Ghanaian recounting how she quit her job with a media house to venture into yam farming has gone viral

In the video circulating on social media, the pretty woman explained that her love for Agriculture led to her decision

Netizens who saw the video were inspired by her hard work and took to the comment section to laud her

A pretty Ghanaian woman who quit her job at a media house in Accra has found her foot in agriculture and is excelling in her new venture.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the woman, who introduced herself as Abena, explained that her love for Agriculture led her to make such a decision.

Abena tells DJ Nyaami she has a big farm now Image Source: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

According to her, she worked at Asempa FM as a pundit on one of their shows; however, she felt the urge to venture into Agric.

During her interaction with DJ Nyaami, the pretty Ghanaian woman indicated that she has no regrets about making the decision.

Abena now manages a thriving Agricultural enterprise and has a big farm at Kintampo, where she produces yam and other crops on a large scale.

"Growing up, my parents did not instil a love for farming in me when I was a child, but my passion for it led to this," she emphasised.

Netizens laud her

Abena's story has inspired many. Netizens who saw the video praised her in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh