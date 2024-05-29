"My Mother Stopped Talking To Me, Now I Make Over GH₵50K From Catfish": GH Farmer Opens Up
- A Ghanaian man based in Kumasi has opened up about his journey into agriculture
- In a video, the young farmer, Bright Danso said he earns more than enough to cater for himself and his family, making over
- Bright Danso, the CEO of Macvits Farms, said he ventured into farming with capital from his national service allowance, which he saved
A young Ghanaian man has opened up about his successful story in agribusiness despite reading Fine Arts at the University.
The young man, whose name was given as Bright Danso, said after graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2015 decided to go straight into farming.
Mr Danso said he decided to do farming after reading more about food security on the internet, which opened his mind to the potential of agriculture.
However, he said his mother was initially unhappy about the decision to venture into farming, but later came along after seeing the results of his hard work
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of SVTV Africa, the young man who is into crops and livestock farming, said his success in the field has made his beloved mum now appreciate him even more.
"My mother stopped talking to me becoz…Now I make over GHS50K from Catfish only aside other livestock," the caption of viideo on SVTV Africa ouTube channel read.
Mr Danso had a passion for agriculture
Narrating how he got into farming, Bright Danso, owner of Macvits Farms, in the Ashanti region, said he always had a passion for agriculture.
He explained that he started farming using money saved from his national service allowance in addition to capital raised from setting up backyard organic farms for people in his community.
Mr Danso told DJ Nyame of SVTV Africa fame that he now makes enough money from his farming business to cater for his personal needs and those of his family, having started with an amount close to GH₵10,000.
Although Mr Danso is engaged in different things within the agriculture value chain and earning a good income for his hard work, he said that he considers livestock farming the most lucrative.
"There is money in Ghana, but because the money is covered in dirts most people shy away from going into the dirt to make the money, he said.
Source: YEN.com.gh
